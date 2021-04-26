Universal Health Services, Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $209.09 million, or $2.43 per share. This compares with $142.04 million, or $1.64 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Universal Health Services, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $210.15 million or $2.44 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.27 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.4% to $3.01 billion from $2.83 billion last year.

Universal Health Services, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $210.15 Mln. vs. $150.16 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.44 vs. $1.73 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.27 -Revenue (Q1): $3.01 Bln vs. $2.83 Bln last year.

