Universal Health Services, Inc. Just Beat EPS By 42%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

A week ago, Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) came out with a strong set of quarterly numbers that could potentially lead to a re-rate of the stock. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 4.8% to hit US$2.9b. Universal Health Services also reported a statutory profit of US$2.82, which was an impressive 42% above what the analysts had forecast. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NYSE:UHS Earnings and Revenue Growth November 2nd 2020

After the latest results, the ten analysts covering Universal Health Services are now predicting revenues of US$12.1b in 2021. If met, this would reflect a reasonable 6.4% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to bounce 20% to US$10.19. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$12.1b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$10.33 in 2021. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

There were no changes to revenue or earnings estimates or the price target of US$131, suggesting that the company has met expectations in its recent result. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic Universal Health Services analyst has a price target of US$145 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$115. This is a very narrow spread of estimates, implying either that Universal Health Services is an easy company to value, or - more likely - the analysts are relying heavily on some key assumptions.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. The analysts are definitely expecting Universal Health Services' growth to accelerate, with the forecast 6.4% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 4.9% per annum over the past five years. Other similar companies in the industry (with analyst coverage) are also forecast to grow their revenue at 6.8% per year. Universal Health Services is expected to grow at about the same rate as its industry, so it's not clear that we can draw any conclusions from its growth relative to competitors.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. They also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, with the company predicted to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Universal Health Services analysts - going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 1 warning sign for Universal Health Services you should be aware of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.