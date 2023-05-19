Universal Health Services, Inc. - Class B (UHS) Declares $0.20 Dividend

Universal Health Services, Inc. - Class B said on May 17, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 31, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 1, 2023 will receive the payment on June 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $135.84 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.59%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.51%, the lowest has been 0.29%, and the highest has been 0.89%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.15 (n=177).

The current dividend yield is 0.49 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.08. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1001 funds or institutions reporting positions in Universal Health Services, Inc. - Class B. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 0.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UHS is 0.21%, a decrease of 0.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.99% to 71,899K shares. The put/call ratio of UHS is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.73% Upside

As of May 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Universal Health Services, Inc. - Class B is 153.13. The forecasts range from a low of 125.24 to a high of $173.25. The average price target represents an increase of 12.73% from its latest reported closing price of 135.84.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Universal Health Services, Inc. - Class B is 14,095MM, an increase of 3.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.93.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Eagle Investment Management holds 4,725K shares representing 6.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,733K shares, representing a decrease of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UHS by 13.94% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 3,632K shares representing 5.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,898K shares, representing a decrease of 34.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UHS by 94.10% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 3,487K shares representing 4.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,489K shares, representing a decrease of 0.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UHS by 19.05% over the last quarter.

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 3,368K shares representing 4.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Camber Capital Management holds 1,925K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,700K shares, representing an increase of 11.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UHS by 8.41% over the last quarter.

Universal Health Services Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Universal Health Services, Inc. is one of the nation's largest hospital companies, operating, through its subsidiaries, behavioral health facilities, acute care hospitals, and ambulatory centers throughout the United States, Puerto Rico and the United Kingdom.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.