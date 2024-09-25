Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?

Have you been paying attention to shares of Universal Health Services (UHS)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 2.6% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $243.25 in the previous session. Universal Health Services has gained 58.4% since the start of the year compared to the 9.7% move for the Zacks Medical sector and the 49.7% return for the Zacks Medical - Hospital industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on July 24, 2024, Universal Health Services reported EPS of $4.31 versus consensus estimate of $3.37.

For the current fiscal year, Universal Health Services is expected to post earnings of $15.91 per share on $15.67 billion in revenues. This represents a 50.95% change in EPS on a 9.75% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $17.45 per share on $16.53 billion in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 9.69% and 5.48%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Universal Health Services may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Universal Health Services has a Value Score of A. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and F, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 15.2X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 16.7X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 12.4X versus its peer group's average of 12.6X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 0.8. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Universal Health Services currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Universal Health Services passes the test. Thus, it seems as though Universal Health Services shares could still be poised for more gains ahead.

How Does UHS Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of UHS have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA). HCA has a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and a Value Score of A, a Growth Score of B, and a Momentum Score of F.

Earnings were strong last quarter. HCA Healthcare, Inc. beat our consensus estimate by 10.66%, and for the current fiscal year, HCA is expected to post earnings of $22.46 per share on revenue of $70.76 billion.

Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. have gained 3% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 17.89X and a P/CF of 12.85X.

The Medical - Hospital industry is in the top 2% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for UHS and HCA, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.