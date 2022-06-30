Universal Health Services Experiences Significant Shortfall In Operating Results; Cuts Outlook

(RTTNews) - Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) said it estimates second quarter adjusted net income to UHS will be approximate $2.05 to $2.15 per share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $2.79. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. The company said the lower than expected earnings projected for the second quarter was due primarily to lower than expected patient volumes, revenues and income generated at its acute care hospitals. During April and May of 2022, the company's acute care hospitals experienced a significant decline in COVID-related patients. During the two months, patient volumes, revenues and income generated at the company's behavioral health care facilities were also below its expectations.

The company also revised its forecast for the year ended December 31, 2022 due to the significant shortfall in operating results experienced during April and May of 2022.

For the year ending December 31, 2022, the company's revised adjusted EPS guidance is $9.60 per share to $10.40, representing decreases of 19.3% from its original 2022 outlook. The company's 2022 forecasted net revenues are now approximately $13.235 billion to $13.371 billion, representing decreases of 1.4% to 2.4% as compared to its original 2022 forecasted net revenues. Analysts expect the company to report profit per share of $11.69 on revenue of $13.49 billion.

Shares of Universal Health Services are down 8% in pre-market trade on Thursday.

