Universal Health Services Down 9%

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) shares are sliding more than 9 percent on Tuesday morning trade after the company reported lower profit for the first quarter and missed estimates. The shares have been on a bearish trend after reaching an year to date high on April 21. Currently shares are at $124.96, down 9.88 percent from the previous close of $148.76 on a volume of 1,295,835. For the 52 week period, the shares have traded in a range of $118.23 to $165.00 on average volume of 679,078

