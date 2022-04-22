Universal Health Services Continues To Slide

(RTTNews) - Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) shares are sliding more than 10 percent on Friday morning trade continuing a slide since yesterday after reaching a year-to-date high on Wednesday. Currently, shares are at $137.86, down 10.76 percent from the previous close of $154.49 on a volume of 530,883. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $116.23-$165.00 on average volume of 658,627.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.