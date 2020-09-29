Universal Health Services Confirms IT Security Incident, Suspends User Access

(RTTNews) - Hospital and healthcare service provider Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) has suspended user access to its information technology applications related to operations located in the United States due to an information technology security incident. The company noted that, currently, it has no evidence that patient or employee data was accessed, copied or misused. Universal Health Services said it is working diligently with its security partners to restore the company's information technology operations.

Universal Health Services stated that the security incident may result in temporary disruptions to certain aspects of its clinical and financial operations. The company's acute care and behavioral health facilities are utilizing their established back-up processes including offline documentation methods.

Universal Health Services, through its subsidiaries, operates 26 acute care hospitals, 330 behavioral health facilities, 41 outpatient facilities and ambulatory care access points, an insurance offering, a physician network and various related services located in 37 U.S. states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the United Kingdom.

