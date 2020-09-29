Markets
UHS

Universal Health Services Confirms IT Security Incident, Suspends User Access

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Hospital and healthcare service provider Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) has suspended user access to its information technology applications related to operations located in the United States due to an information technology security incident. The company noted that, currently, it has no evidence that patient or employee data was accessed, copied or misused. Universal Health Services said it is working diligently with its security partners to restore the company's information technology operations.

Universal Health Services stated that the security incident may result in temporary disruptions to certain aspects of its clinical and financial operations. The company's acute care and behavioral health facilities are utilizing their established back-up processes including offline documentation methods.

Universal Health Services, through its subsidiaries, operates 26 acute care hospitals, 330 behavioral health facilities, 41 outpatient facilities and ambulatory care access points, an insurance offering, a physician network and various related services located in 37 U.S. states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the United Kingdom.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

UHS

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular