Universal Health Services Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for UHS

In trading on Friday, shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (Symbol: UHS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $118.63, changing hands as low as $117.00 per share. Universal Health Services, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UHS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UHS's low point in its 52 week range is $82.50 per share, with $158.28 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $117.75. The UHS DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

