Universal Health Services Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for UHS

In trading on Monday, shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (Symbol: UHS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $135.79, changing hands as high as $136.41 per share. Universal Health Services, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UHS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UHS's low point in its 52 week range is $82.50 per share, with $158.57 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $135.95. The UHS DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

