Universal Health Services Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for UHS

In trading on Friday, shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (Symbol: UHS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $141.25, changing hands as high as $149.87 per share. Universal Health Services, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 8.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UHS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UHS's low point in its 52 week range is $116.23 per share, with $165 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $147.84. The UHS DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.