Universal Health Realty Stock Slips Post Q1 Earnings, FFO Rises

Shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust UHT have edged lower since the release of its first-quarter 2026 results, slipping 0.34% compared with a 0.30% decline in the S&P 500 over the same period. Over the past month, the stock has modestly gained 0.4%, but significantly underperformed the broader market, which advanced 9.9%.

Universal Health Realty’s Earnings Snapshot

For the quarter ended March 31, 2026, the healthcare-focused real estate investment trust (REIT) reported net income of $5 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, up 5.1% from $4.8 million, or $0.34 per share, in the year-ago period. Funds from operations (FFO), a key metric for REITs, rose 2.8% to $12.3 million, or $0.88 per diluted share, from $11.9 million, or $0.86 per share, in the prior-year quarter.

Total revenues remained essentially flat at $24.53 million compared with $24.55 million a year earlier, with minor shifts across components. Lease revenue from Universal Health Services (UHS)-related facilities increased 0.7% to $8.4 million from $8.3 million (aided in part by higher bonus rental income from McAllen Medical Center), while lease revenue from non-related parties declined 0.9% to $14.2 million from $14.3 million. Other revenue streams and interest income on financing leases showed minimal changes year over year.

UHT’s Other Key Business Metrics

Expense trends were relatively stable, with total operating expenses increasing 0.4% to $15.6 million from $15.5 million in the prior-year period. Depreciation and amortization expenses rose 1.6%, while advisory fees paid to UHS also ticked 2.9% higher. However, other operating expenses declined 1.2%. Notably, equity income from unconsolidated limited liability companies increased 24.8% to $514,000 from $412,000, contributing positively to overall results.

Meanwhile, net interest expense declined 4.6% to $4.5 million from $4.7 million, reflecting a lower average effective borrowing rate, which provided a meaningful tailwind to profitability.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Universal Health Realty Income Trust price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Universal Health Realty Income Trust Quote

Factors Influencing Universal Health Realty’s Performance

The primary driver of earnings growth in the quarter was reduced interest expense, which contributed approximately $217,000 of the $242,000 increase in net income. This improvement was largely attributable to a lower effective borrowing rate, aided by interest rate swap agreements.

Additionally, incremental income from certain properties provided a smaller boost. Despite these gains, revenue growth remained constrained, indicating limited top-line expansion and highlighting the REIT’s reliance on cost management and financing efficiencies to support earnings growth.

UHT’s Management Commentary and Financial Position

Management highlighted the stability of its portfolio, which includes investments in 77 healthcare and human-service-related properties across 21 states. However, Universal Health Realty also pointed to several macroeconomic and industry risks that could affect future performance. These include potential reductions in Medicaid funding, staffing shortages in healthcare facilities and broader regulatory pressures. Rising interest rates remain a concern, as they have already increased borrowing costs and could further limit access to capital markets on favorable terms.

From a balance sheet perspective, UHT reported total assets of approximately $563.8 million as of March 31, 2026, compared with $564.9 million at year-end 2025. Outstanding borrowings under its credit agreement stood at $359.5 million, indicating continued reliance on debt financing to support operations and growth initiatives.

Universal Health Realty also continues to return capital to shareholders, declaring a quarterly dividend of $0.745 per share, up from $0.735 in the prior-year period. This reflects ongoing confidence in cash flow stability and the REIT’s income-generating capacity.

Universal Health Realty’s Guidance and Outlook

Universal Health Realty did not provide any financial guidance. However, forward-looking statements emphasized uncertainty tied to macroeconomic conditions, healthcare policy changes and tenant performance. Management underscored that future results could be materially impacted by these factors, suggesting a cautious outlook.

UHT’s Other Developments

During the quarter and shortly thereafter, UHT took steps to enhance its financial flexibility and expand its development pipeline. In April 2026, the company amended its credit agreement to increase borrowing capacity to $475 million from $425 million, while maintaining a maturity date of Sept. 30, 2028, with extension options.

Additionally, Universal Health Realty advanced its Miller Medical Plaza project in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. Construction of the 80,000-square-foot medical office building began in February 2026 and is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2026, with an estimated cost of $34 million. A subsidiary of UHS has committed to a 10-year lease covering approximately 75% of the rentable space, providing visibility into future rental income once the project is completed.

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