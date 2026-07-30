Universal Health Realty Stock Gains Post Q2 Earnings, FFO Improves

Shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust UHT have gained 1.9% since the company reported its earnings for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. This compares to the S&P 500 Index’s 0.9% decline over the same time frame. Over the past month, the stock lost 0.6% compared with the S&P 500’s 2.7% decline.

Universal Health Realty’s Earnings Snapshot

Universal Health Realty reported second-quarter 2026 net income of $5.9 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, compared with $4.5 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, in the prior-year quarter. The results included a $724,000 gain on the sale of land, or $0.06 per diluted share. Excluding this item, adjusted net income was $5.2 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, compared with $4.5 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2025.

Revenues increased 0.5% to $24.99 million from $24.87 million a year ago. Funds from operations (FFO), a key REIT performance measure, rose 6.1% to $12.5 million, or $0.90 per diluted share, from $11.8 million, or $0.85 per diluted share, driven primarily by higher adjusted net income.

Total revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2026, were up 0.2% to $49.5 million compared with $49.4 million in the first six months of 2025.

UHT’s Operating Performance and Key Metrics

Universal Health Realty’s revenue performance reflected modest changes across its portfolio. Lease revenues from UHS facilities declined 0.7% to $8.3 million from $8.4 million in the prior-year quarter, while lease revenues from non-related parties decreased 0.6% to $14.5 million from $14.6 million. Other revenues from UHS facilities increased 17.7% to $0.3 million from $0.2 million, while other revenues from non-related parties rose 73.7% to $0.6 million from $0.3 million. Interest income on financing leases with UHS facilities was $1.3 million, down 0.8% year over year.

UHT’s operating expenses declined 1.5% to $15.8 million from $16 million in the year-ago period. Other operating expenses decreased 4% to $7.3 million from $7.6 million, partially offset by higher depreciation and amortization expense of $7 million compared with $6.9 million a year ago and increased advisory fees paid to UHS of $1.43 million compared with $1.39 million.

Income before equity income from unconsolidated limited liability companies and interest expense improved 4.1% to $9.2 million from $8.8 million.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Universal Health Realty Income Trust price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Universal Health Realty Income Trust Quote

Factors Supporting Universal Health Realty’s Quarterly Results

Management attributed the improvement in adjusted net income primarily to higher income generated from various properties and lower interest expense. Universal Health Realty said that adjusted net income increased by $691,000, or $0.05 per diluted share, year over year. Property-related income contributed $422,000 of the improvement, while lower interest expense added $269,000, helped by a decline in the average effective borrowing rate despite higher average borrowings under UHT’s credit agreement.

For the first six months of 2026, UHT reported a net income of $10.9 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, compared with $9.3 million, or $0.67 per diluted share, in the comparable period of 2025. Adjusted net income for the six-month period was $10.2 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, compared with $9.3 million, or $0.67 per diluted share.

FFO increased 4.4% to $24.8 million, or $1.79 per diluted share, from $23.7 million, or $1.71 per diluted share, supported by higher adjusted earnings and increased depreciation and amortization expense.

UHT’s Portfolio and Capital Position

Universal Health Realty continued to maintain a diversified healthcare real estate portfolio. The company invests in healthcare and human-service-related facilities, including acute care hospitals, behavioral healthcare hospitals, specialty facilities, medical office buildings (MOBs), free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. As of June 30, 2026, UHT had investments or commitments in 77 properties across 21 states.

UHT declared and paid a second-quarter dividend of $0.75 per share, totaling $10.4 million. This compared with a dividend paid per share of $0.74 in the year-ago quarter.

Universal Health Realty’s Balance Sheet and Financing Update

UHT expanded its credit agreement capacity in April 2026, increasing borrowing capacity to $475 million from $425 million previously. The credit facility maturity remains Sept. 30, 2028, with options for two additional six-month extensions.

As of June 30, 2026, Universal Health Realty had $109.4 million of available borrowing capacity after accounting for $365.6 million in outstanding borrowings.

Net real estate investments and financing receivables totaled $495.9 million at quarter-end, compared with $492.2 million at the end of 2025.

UHT’s Other Developments

During the quarter, Universal Health Realty sold one of its three land parcels in Chicago, IL, generating cash proceeds of $746,000 after closing and related costs. The transaction represented approximately 14% of the total acreage and resulted in a gain of about $724,000 included in second-quarter and first-half 2026 results.

UHT also continued development of the Miller Medical Plaza, an 80,000-square-foot MOB in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. Construction began in February 2026 and is expected to be completed in December 2026. The project cost is estimated to be approximately $34 million, and a UHS subsidiary has entered into a 10-year master flex lease agreement covering about 75% of rentable space at completion, subject to reductions as third-party leases are executed.

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Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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