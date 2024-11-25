Universal Health Realty raises quarterly dividend to 73.5c per share

Universal Health Realty (UHT) Income Trust announced that its Board of Trustees voted to increase the quarterly dividend and pay a dividend of 73.5c per share on December 31 to shareholders of record as of December 16.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.