Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 16, 2021

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.695 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased UHT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1.46% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of UHT was $74.15, representing a -35.09% decrease from the 52 week high of $114.23 and a 41.91% increase over the 52 week low of $52.25.

UHT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCO). UHT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.41.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the UHT Dividend History page.

