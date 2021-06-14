Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 15, 2021

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.7 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased UHT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 0.72% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $70.89, the dividend yield is 3.95%.

The previous trading day's last sale of UHT was $70.89, representing a -26.59% decrease from the 52 week high of $96.57 and a 35.67% increase over the 52 week low of $52.25.

UHT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Equinix, Inc. (EQIX). UHT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.49.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the UHT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

