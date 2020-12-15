Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 16, 2020

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 16, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.695 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased UHT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 0.72% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $69.57, the dividend yield is 4%.

The previous trading day's last sale of UHT was $69.57, representing a -47.46% decrease from the 52 week high of $132.41 and a 33.15% increase over the 52 week low of $52.25.

UHT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). UHT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.47.

