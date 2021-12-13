Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2021

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.705 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased UHT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 0.71% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $58.95, the dividend yield is 4.78%.

The previous trading day's last sale of UHT was $58.95, representing a -22.04% decrease from the 52 week high of $75.61 and a 7.16% increase over the 52 week low of $55.01.

UHT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). UHT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.64.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the uht Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

