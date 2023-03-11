Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT) Declares $0.72 Dividend

Universal Health Realty Income Trust said on March 8, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.72 per share ($2.86 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.72 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of March 17, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of March 20, 2023 will receive the payment on March 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $49.54 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.77%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.16%, the lowest has been 2.17%, and the highest has been 6.87%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.01 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.60 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.87. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.04%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 383 funds or institutions reporting positions in Universal Health Realty Income Trust. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 5.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UHT is 0.10%, an increase of 59.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.59% to 9,661K shares. The put/call ratio of UHT is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 948K shares representing 6.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 929K shares, representing an increase of 1.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UHT by 2.52% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 593K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 601K shares, representing a decrease of 1.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UHT by 7.37% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 359K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 362K shares, representing a decrease of 0.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UHT by 81.47% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 355K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 320K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 316K shares, representing an increase of 1.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UHT by 3.68% over the last quarter.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral healthcare facilities, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, surgery centers, childcare centers and medical office buildings. The Trust has seventy-one investments in twenty states.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.