Universal Health Q4 Earnings: Will Acute Care Offset Rising Costs?

Hospital operator Universal Health Services, Inc. UHS is set to report fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 25, 2026, after the closing bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s earnings is currently pegged at $5.91 per shareon revenues of $4.48 billion.

The fourth-quarter earnings estimate witnessed two upward revisions over the past 60 days against no movement in the opposite direction. The bottom-line projection indicates a year-over-year increase of 20.1%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues suggests year-over-year growth of 9%.

For the full-year 2025, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Universal Health’s revenues is pegged at $17.36 billion, implying a rise of 9.7% year over year. Meanwhile, the consensus mark for full-year EPS is pegged at $21.80, implying growth of 31.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Universal Health beat the consensus estimate for earnings in each of the last four quarters, with the average surprise being 15.2%. This is depicted in the figure below.

Q4 Earnings Whispers for UHS

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for the company this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That’s not the case here.

UHS currently has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

What’s Shaping UHS’ Q4 Results?

Universal Health's performance is likely to have been boosted by strong contributions from its Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for net revenues in the Acute Care Hospital Services segment is pegged at $2.51 billion, indicating 8.3% year-over-year growth. Both the consensus mark and our model estimate for the unit’s same-facility adjusted admissions indicate 1.4% growth from the prior-year quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for net revenues in the Behavioral Health Care Services segment is pegged at $1.97 billion, indicating a 10% increase from the prior-year quarter. The consensus estimate for the unit’s admissions indicates a year-over-year increase of 5.2%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for operating income from Acute Care Hospital Services indicates 11.2% year-over-year growth, while the same for Behavioral Health Care Services predicts a 20.9% jump.

The factors stated above are likely to have positioned the company for year-over-year growth. However, the positives are likely to have been partially offset by rising total operating expenses by nearly 8%, due to higher salaries, wages and benefits, as well as increased costs for supplies in the fourth quarter, making an earnings beat uncertain. We anticipate salaries, wages and benefits to increase 8.4% year over year, while supply expenses are expected to escalate 6.7%.

How Did Other Medical Companies Perform?

Companies belonging to the broader Medical space, like HCA Healthcare, Inc. HCA, The Ensign Group, Inc. ENSG and Encompass Health Corporation EHC, have also reported results for the December quarter. Here’s how they have performed:

HCA Healthcare reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of $8.01, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.8% on the back of strong admissions. Modest gains in emergency room visits and a rise in revenue per equivalent admission also supported performance. However, the upside was partly offset by HCA Healthcare’s elevated operating expenses.

Ensign reported a fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of $1.82, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4%, supported by improved occupancy rates, higher patient days and higher skilled service performance. The positives were partly offset by Ensign’s higher expenses.

Encompass Health reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of $1.46, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13.2%,driven by higher net revenue per discharge and increased discharges, with growth coming from both inpatient and other revenues. At the same time, rising operating expenses partially offset these positives.

