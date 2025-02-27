Universal Health Q4 Earnings Beat on Strong Adjusted Admissions

Universal Health Services, Inc. UHS reported fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $4.92, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 17.4%. The bottom line climbed 17.4% year over year.

Net revenues advanced 11.1% year over year to nearly $4.1 billion. The top line beat the consensus mark by 3%.

The strong quarterly results of UHS were aided by continued growth in admissions at its acute care facilities and behavioral, resulting in substantial contributions from the segments. Higher same-facility-adjusted patient days also contributed positively to the outcomes. However, the upside was partly offset by higher expenses related to salaries, wages and benefits.

UHS’ Quarterly Operational Update

Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI was $614.6 million, which improved nearly 30% year over year and surpassed our estimate of $559.1 million.

Total operating costs escalated 8% year over year to $3.6 billion due to higher salaries, wages and benefits, other operating expenses and supplies costs.

UHS’ Segmental Update

Acute Care Hospital Services

Adjusted admissions (adjusted for outpatient activity) inched up 2.2% on a same-facility basis. Adjusted patient days grew 0.1% year over year. Net revenues stemming from Universal Health’s acute care services advanced 8.7% on a same-facility basis.

Behavioral Health Care Services

Adjusted admissions rose 2% on a same-facility basis in the quarter. Adjusted patient days increased 1.6% on a same-facility basis. Net revenues derived from the behavioral healthcare services of UHS climbed 11.1% on a same-facility basis.

Financial Update of UHS (As of Dec. 31, 2024)

Universal Health exited the fourth quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $126 million, which rose 5.5% from the 2023-end level. As part of its $1.3 billion revolving credit facility, net of outstanding borrowings and letters of credit, there remains an aggregate available borrowing capacity of $1.17 billion at the fourth-quarter end.

Total assets of $14.5 billion increased 3.6% from the figure at 2023-end.

Long-term debt amounted to $4.5 billion, down 6.7% from the figure as of Dec. 31, 2023. Current maturities of long-term debt totaled $40.1 million.

Total equity of $6.7 billion rose 8.9% from the 2023-end level.

UHS generated cash flows from operations of $2.1 billion in 2024, which soared 63% from the prior-year period.

UHS’ Share Repurchase Update

Universal Health bought back shares worth $249.6 million in the fourth quarter. The company had a leftover repurchase capacity of around $824.4 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.

Universal Health’s Full-Year Update

Net revenues rose 10.8% year over year in 2025. Operating expenses rose 7.9% year over year.

Adjusted EPS rose 57.6% year over year in 2025 to $16.61.

2025 Guidance of Universal Health

Management expects net revenues to be between $17.020 billion and $17.364 billion, the mid-point of which indicates an improvement of 8.6% from the 2024 figure.

Adjusted EBITDA, net of NCI, is estimated to be in the range of $2.357-$2.484 billion, the mid-point of which indicates 7.8% growth from the 2024 figure.

EPS is expected to lie in the band of $18.45-$19.95, the midpoint of which implies a rise of 15.6% from the 2024 figure.

Depreciation and amortization is anticipated to be $639.6 million. Interest expenses are estimated at around $150.3 million. Capital expenditures are expected to be between $850 million and $1 billion.

UHS’ Zacks Rank

Other Medical Sector Releases

Here are some stocks in the broader Medical space that have also reported earnings for the December quarter: HCA Healthcare, Inc. HCA, The Ensign Group, Inc. ENSG and The Cigna Group CI.

HCA Healthcare reported fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted EPS of $6.22, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.2%, driven by higher patient volumes giving rise to an increased number of inpatient surgeries and same-facility emergency room visits. However, the upside was partly offset by elevated salaries and benefits expenses. Additional expenses due to Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton also impacted the results.

Ensign reported fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted EPS of $1.49, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.4% thanks to improved occupancy rates, higher patient days and increased skilled service revenues. The positives were partly offset by an elevated expense level due to the higher cost of services and rents.

Cigna reported fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted EPS of $6.64, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 15.2% due to a decline in its overall medical customer base and elevated medical costs. Nevertheless, the downside was partly offset by expanding specialty volumes in the Evernorth Health Services segment and new client wins.

