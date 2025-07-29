Universal Health Q2 Earnings Jump 24%

Key Points - Adjusted earnings per share for Q2 2025 reached $5.35, surpassing estimates by 8.7%.

- GAAP revenue climbed 9.6% year over year to $4.28 billion in Q2 2025, exceeding forecasts (non-GAAP EPS: $5.35 vs. estimate: $4.92; GAAP revenue: $4,283.8 million vs. estimate: $4,237.6 million).

- Management raised full-year 2025 guidance for adjusted earnings per share, revenue, and adjusted EBITDA.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS), a major hospital and behavioral health facility operator, announced its second-quarter 2025 results on July 29, 2025. The key news: Both adjusted earnings per share (non-GAAP) and GAAP revenue for Q2 2025 came in ahead of analyst estimates. Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP) was $5.35, beating the consensus of $4.92, while GAAP revenue reached $4.28 billion, topping the $4.24 billion GAAP revenue expected by Wall Street. Management also raised guidance for full-year 2025 adjusted revenue and profit. The quarter saw continued improvement in profitability and operational efficiency, though free cash flow declined compared to the prior year during the first six months of 2025.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) $5.35 $4.92 $4.31 24.1% Revenue (GAAP) $4.28 billion $4.24 billion $3.91 billion 9.6% Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI $643 million $579 million 11.0% Free Cash Flow from Operations $549 million $679 million (19.1%) Net Income Attributable to UHS (GAAP) $353 million $289 million 22.2%

Overview of the Business and Key Success Factors

Universal Health Services operates a nationwide portfolio of acute care hospitals and behavioral health facilities across the United States. Its hospitals provide medical, surgical, and emergency services. In total, as of the period end, it owned 29 acute care hospitals and 338 behavioral health facilities.

The company’s business success depends on several critical focus areas. Regulatory compliance is essential as much of its funding comes from government programs like Medicare and Medicaid, both of which have strict rules and reimbursement rates. UHS also relies on diversification, drawing revenue from its two different business segments. Growth comes via new facilities and selective acquisitions. Finally, operational efficiency—limiting labor costs, containing supply expenses, and managing occupancy levels—is key to profitability.

Second Quarter Performance and Developments

The quarter brought strong year-over-year increases in both revenue and earnings. The company benefited from higher Medicaid reimbursements, especially from the state of Tennessee and other supplemental Medicaid programs, which together contributed $101 million in pre-tax incremental revenue. This temporary boost was a key factor in non-GAAP EPS and profit outperforming expectations. However, these payments may not be repeated in future quarters, as political and regulatory changes could limit their availability.

Acute care hospital services saw same facility revenue growth of 7.9%. Adjusted admissions rose 2.0% compared to the second quarter of 2024, and adjusted patient days increased 1.1%. Pricing trends were also favorable: Revenue per adjusted admission climbed 3.8% compared to the second quarter of 2024. Revenue per adjusted patient day rose 4.7% compared to the second quarter of 2024. Management’s effort to control operating expenses showed results—salaries, wages, and benefit costs fell as a share of revenue, improving margins in this segment. Labor costs stabilized.

Behavioral health facility results were more mixed, reflecting industry-wide labor and capacity challenges. Same facility behavioral admissions grew just 0.4%, Adjusted patient days increased by 1.2% compared to the second quarter of 2024. However, strong price increases offset slow volume growth: Revenue per adjusted admission for behavioral health care services increased 8.6% on a same facility basis compared to the second quarter of 2024, and revenue per adjusted patient day climbed 7.8%. Net revenues in the behavioral health segment increased by 8.9% compared to the second quarter of 2024, but reaching full-year 2025 volume growth targets will require acceleration in the second half. Labor market conditions remained tight in certain localities, though overall labor availability has improved compared to previous years.

Facility growth and strategic investments also made an impact. UHS opened a new 142-bed acute care hospital in Washington, D.C. in April 2025, but the new site generated an initial pre-tax loss of $25 million, reflecting start-up and ramp costs. This pattern—where new facilities weigh on near-term results but are expected to aid longer-term growth—continues across the company’s expansion strategy. The West Henderson Hospital in Las Vegas, which opened in late 2024, reported profitability in its first full quarter.

On regulatory issues, new federal legislation introduced more stringent requirements for Medicaid eligibility and funding, which could impact future revenue streams. UHS management highlighted the risk of new laws reducing provider fees or restricting supplemental Medicaid payments, which remain a meaningful component of current profitability and guidance. The company’s diversified revenue between acute and behavioral health segments helps buffer some, but not all, of this policy risk.

Cash flow from operations was $549 million, down from $679 million in the second quarter of 2024, driven by timing issues in accounts receivable and tax settlements. Capital expenditures rose to $266 million. The company also repurchased 875,000 shares at an average price of $172. It ended the quarter with available borrowing capacity of $1.08 billion, and a debt-to-total capitalization ratio of 39.5% as of June 30, 2025.

Financial Outlook and What to Watch

Management raised its full-year 2025 guidance across key financial metrics. The new forecast calls for GAAP revenue between $17.10 billion and $17.31 billion for FY2025. Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI (non-GAAP) between $2.46 billion and $2.54 billion for FY2025. Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP) of $20.00 to $21.00 for FY2025. These projections for FY2025 reflect outperformance in the first half and the impact of recognized supplemental Medicaid reimbursements, but do not include further supplemental payments unless already approved and included.

Investors should track several areas closely in coming quarters. Supplemental Medicaid revenue remains a critical swing factor due to ongoing legislative and regulatory debates. Behavioral health volumes will need to recover as expected for full-year 2025 guidance to remain achievable, and any further labor disruptions or reimbursement cuts could threaten that recovery. Other key areas to watch are the pace of integration and ramp-up for new facilities, cash flow trends tied to government payment cycles, and regulatory action targeting provider fees or Medicaid expansion.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

