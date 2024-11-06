Universal Health price target raised to $285 from $275 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Stephen Baxter raised the firm’s price target on Universal Health (UHS) to $285 from $275 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. Following Q3 earnings, the firm is updating models and detailed earnings bridges for each Hospital. Wells note that core revisions are for the most part relatively small, but there are impacts from Hurricane impacts and revised Medicaid supplemental payment assumptions that drive changes.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on UHS:
- Universal Health price target lowered to $275 from $283 at TD Cowen
- Universal Health price target lowered to $211 from $222 at RBC Capital
- Universal Health price target raised to $271 from $256 at Barclays
- Closing Bell Movers: Deckers up 12% after earnings beat
- UHS Earnings: Universal Health Services Sinks amid EPS Miss
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.