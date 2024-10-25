Universal Health price target raised to $271 from $256 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Universal Health (UHS) to $271 from $256 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares post the Q3 report. The company delivered “clean beats” in both segments, while absorbing higher malpractice, legal costs, and debt refinancing not excluded from EBITDA, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

