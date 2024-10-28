Universal Health price target lowered to $275 from $283 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen lowered the firm’s price target on Universal Health (UHS) to $275 from $283 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm updated its model following Q3 results.

