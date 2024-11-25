Universal Health price target lowered to $230 from $285 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo lowered the firm’s price target on Universal Health (UHS) to $230 from $285 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm cut out-year estimates for the hospitals to reflect its assumption that enhanced exchange subsidies will expire. Current policy and fiscal uncertainty warrant lower multiples in the group, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Wells sees the extension of enhanced exchange subsidies as unlikely following the Republican sweep. Assuming the expiration of enhanced subsidies was a 50% probability before the election and a 100% probability now, the group multiples are little changed since the election, contends Wells. It expects “uncertainty to remain high for some time.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on UHS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.