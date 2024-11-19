Universal Health Plans Significant Equity Stake Sale

Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd. (HK:2211) has released an update.

Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd. is set to divest its 43.78% equity interest in a target company for RMB43 million, marking a significant shift in its investment strategy. This major transaction, subject to shareholder approval, will see the company completely exit its stake upon completion of the deal. Investors are advised to stay cautious as the disposal may or may not proceed.

