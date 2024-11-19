News & Insights

Stocks

Universal Health Plans Significant Equity Stake Sale

November 19, 2024 — 10:10 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd. (HK:2211) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd. is set to divest its 43.78% equity interest in a target company for RMB43 million, marking a significant shift in its investment strategy. This major transaction, subject to shareholder approval, will see the company completely exit its stake upon completion of the deal. Investors are advised to stay cautious as the disposal may or may not proceed.

For further insights into HK:2211 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.