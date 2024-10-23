Universal Health International Plans Key AGM in December

Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd. (HK:2211) has released an update.

Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd. is set to hold its annual general meeting on December 12, 2024, in Shenyang City, where shareholders will discuss resolutions such as re-electing directors and authorizing the issuance of additional shares. Key agenda items include adopting the company’s financial statements and re-appointing auditors. This meeting could impact the company’s strategic decisions and shareholder value.

