Universal Forest Products (UFPI) Declares $0.25 Dividend

Universal Forest Products said on February 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share ($1.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 28, 2023 will receive the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.25 per share.

At the current share price of $94.29 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.06%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.02%, the lowest has been 0.68%, and the highest has been 1.54%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.18 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.20 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.09. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.95% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Universal Forest Products is $97.07. The forecasts range from a low of $85.85 to a high of $107.10. The average price target represents an increase of 2.95% from its latest reported closing price of $94.29.

The projected annual revenue for Universal Forest Products is $8,964MM, a decrease of 7.87%. The projected annual EPS is $8.29, a decrease of 25.58%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 798 funds or institutions reporting positions in Universal Forest Products. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 3.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UFPI is 0.24%, a decrease of 5.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.49% to 62,287K shares. The put/call ratio of UFPI is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,504K shares representing 7.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,378K shares, representing an increase of 2.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UFPI by 10.57% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,905K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company.

Franklin Resources holds 1,890K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,874K shares, representing an increase of 0.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UFPI by 76.67% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,752K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,764K shares, representing a decrease of 0.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UFPI by 9.59% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,714K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,366K shares, representing an increase of 20.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UFPI by 18.55% over the last quarter.

UFP Industries Background Information

UFP Industries is a holding company whose operating subsidiaries - UFP Industrial, UFP Construction and UFP Retail Solutions - manufacture, distribute and sell a wide variety of value-added products used in residential and commercial construction, packaging and other industrial applications worldwide. Founded in 1955, the company is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, with affiliates in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

