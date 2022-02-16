Universal Forest Products Q4 Income Rises, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Universal Forest Products (UFPI) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $147.0 million, or $2.21 per share. This compares with $64.8 million, or $1.02 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.2 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 45.3% to $2.02 billion from $1.39 billion last year.

Universal Forest Products earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $147.0 Mln. vs. $64.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.21 vs. $1.02 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.2 -Revenue (Q4): $2.02 Bln vs. $1.39 Bln last year.

