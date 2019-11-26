Universal Forest Products, Inc. (UFPI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2019

Universal Forest Products, Inc. (UFPI) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased UFPI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 11.11% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of UFPI was $50.04, representing a -5.28% decrease from the 52 week high of $52.83 and a 107.29% increase over the 52 week low of $24.14.

UFPI is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Masco Corporation (MAS) and Trex Company, Inc. (TREX). UFPI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.8. Zacks Investment Research reports UFPI's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 24.89%, compared to an industry average of -9.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the UFPI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to UFPI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have UFPI as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (PSCI)

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV)

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (based on S&P SmallCap Value (SLYV)

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value ETF (IJS)

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (CSML).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CSML with an increase of 7.79% over the last 100 days. PSCI has the highest percent weighting of UFPI at 2.29%.

