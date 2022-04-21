Universal Forest Products Bottom Line Rises In Q1, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Universal Forest Products (UFPI) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $189.7 million, or $3.00 per share. This compares with $103.3 million, or $1.67 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.90 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 36.1% to $2.49 billion from $1.83 billion last year.

Universal Forest Products earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $189.7 Mln. vs. $103.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $3.00 vs. $1.67 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.90 -Revenue (Q1): $2.49 Bln vs. $1.83 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.