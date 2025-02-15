UNIVERSAL FOREST PRODS Earnings Preview: Recent $UFPI Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

UNIVERSAL FOREST PRODS ($UFPI) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,452,009,015 and earnings of $1.26 per share.

UNIVERSAL FOREST PRODS Insider Trading Activity

UNIVERSAL FOREST PRODS insiders have traded $UFPI stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UFPI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MATTHEW J MISSAD (Chief Executive Officer) sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $1,965,450

WILLIAM G CURRIE sold 5,700 shares for an estimated $721,563

UNIVERSAL FOREST PRODS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 194 institutional investors add shares of UNIVERSAL FOREST PRODS stock to their portfolio, and 241 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

