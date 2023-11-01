Universal Entertainment (TYO:6425) Price Target Decreased by 15.63% to 2,754.00

The average one-year price target for Universal Entertainment (TYO:6425) has been revised to 2,754.00 / share. This is an decrease of 15.62% from the prior estimate of 3,264.00 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2,727.00 to a high of 2,835.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 28.63% from the latest reported closing price of 2,141.00 / share.

Universal Entertainment Maintains 3.74% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.74%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.24. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 53 funds or institutions reporting positions in Universal Entertainment. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6425 is 0.06%, a decrease of 45.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 19.73% to 3,398K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GICIX - Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund Institutional holds 895K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 467K shares, representing an increase of 47.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6425 by 57.04% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 304K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 252K shares, representing an increase of 17.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6425 by 5.59% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 302K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 288K shares, representing an increase of 4.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6425 by 14.28% over the last quarter.

TAISX - TIAA-CREF Quant International Small-Cap Equity Fund Advisor Class holds 281K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 269K shares, representing an increase of 4.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6425 by 13.94% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 176K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

