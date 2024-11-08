News & Insights

Universal Electronics upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Rosenblatt

November 08, 2024 — 06:35 am EST

Rosenblatt upgraded Universal Electronics (UEIC) to Buy from Neutral with a $15 price target The company reported solid results and spoke of a growing pipeline of new design wins, especially in the Home Control business, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says that with the legacy Pay TV business “bouncing along the bottom” and multiple new design wins in Home Control ramping, the company is guiding to 6% year-over-year revenue growth in Q4, the first year-over-year increase since Q3 of 2021. Rosenblatt upgrades Universal Electronics “with the inflection point now here and ample progress in both gross margins and design activity.”

