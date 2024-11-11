News & Insights

Universal Electronics upgraded to Buy from Neutral at B. Riley

November 11, 2024 — 05:15 am EST

B. Riley upgraded Universal Electronics (UEIC) to Buy from Neutral with a price target of $14, up from $11, following the Q3 report. The company’s legacy home entertainment business is normalizing at a new level following years of deep declines, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says Universal Electronics appears positioned to benefit as rising energy costs and environmental awareness increasingly drive demand for efficient HVAC solutions. The company continued to grow market share as it secured design wins and shipped more products to HVAC customers, contends Riley.

Read More on UEIC:

Stocks mentioned

UEIC

