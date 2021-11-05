Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Could Easily Take On More Debt

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Universal Electronics Carry?

As you can see below, Universal Electronics had US$46.0m of debt at June 2021, down from US$73.0m a year prior. But it also has US$67.7m in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$21.7m net cash.

A Look At Universal Electronics' Liabilities

NasdaqGS:UEIC Debt to Equity History November 5th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, Universal Electronics had liabilities of US$197.0m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$17.1m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of US$67.7m and US$148.2m worth of receivables due within a year. So these liquid assets roughly match the total liabilities.

This state of affairs indicates that Universal Electronics' balance sheet looks quite solid, as its total liabilities are just about equal to its liquid assets. So it's very unlikely that the US$576.8m company is short on cash, but still worth keeping an eye on the balance sheet. Simply put, the fact that Universal Electronics has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely.

Another good sign is that Universal Electronics has been able to increase its EBIT by 24% in twelve months, making it easier to pay down debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Universal Electronics's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. While Universal Electronics has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Over the last three years, Universal Electronics actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. That sort of strong cash generation warms our hearts like a puppy in a bumblebee suit.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to investigate a company's debt, in this case Universal Electronics has US$21.7m in net cash and a decent-looking balance sheet. The cherry on top was that in converted 155% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in US$63m. So we don't think Universal Electronics's use of debt is risky. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. We've identified 1 warning sign with Universal Electronics , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.