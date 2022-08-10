Universal Electronics Inc.'s (NASDAQ:UEIC) recent US$52m market cap decline means a loss of US$50k for insiders who bought this year

Insiders who bought US$207k worth of Universal Electronics Inc.'s (NASDAQ:UEIC) stock at an average buy price of US$31.84 over the last year may be disappointed by the recent 15% decrease in the stock. Insiders purchase with the hope of seeing their investments increase in value over time. However, due to recent losses, their initial investment is now only worth US$157k, which is not great.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Universal Electronics

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director William Mulligan for US$207k worth of shares, at about US$31.84 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$24.14 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. William Mulligan was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:UEIC Insider Trading Volume August 10th 2022

Insider Ownership Of Universal Electronics

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Universal Electronics insiders own about US$15m worth of shares. That equates to 5.0% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Universal Electronics Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Universal Electronics insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. Therefore, you should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Universal Electronics.

