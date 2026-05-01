Universal Display Q1 Earnings Miss Estimate on Weak Demand Environment

Universal Display Corporation OLED reported first-quarter 2026 earnings of 76 cents per share, down 43.7% year over year and missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.13 by 32.7%. Revenues of $142.2 million declined 14.5% year over year and missed the consensus mark of $156 million by 8.6%.



The downside was primarily driven by softer demand conditions, unfavorable customer mix and lower material volumes. Royalty and licensing revenues were notably pressured, reflecting mix shifts and reduced unit activity.

Universal Display Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Universal Display Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Universal Display Corporation Quote

OLED Revenues Decline Across Key Streams

OLED generated total revenues of $142.2 million, down from $166.3 million in the year-ago quarter. The decline was broad-based across its major revenue components.



Material sales slipped 2.8% year over year to $83.7 million, reflecting lower unit volumes and customer mix changes. Meanwhile, royalty and license fees dropped sharply by 26.3% to $54.2 million, driven primarily by shifts in customer purchasing patterns and reduced licensing activity.



Contract research services revenues also declined to $4.3 million from $6.6 million in the prior-year quarter. The overall revenue mix reflected a material-to-license ratio of roughly 1.5:1 during the period, influenced by customer ordering patterns.

Universal Display Margins Contract on Mix, Costs

Gross margin narrowed to 75% from 77% in the year-ago quarter, reflecting higher input costs and unfavorable product mix. Cost of sales declined modestly to $36.1 million, but did not offset revenue pressure.



Operating expenses increased to $63.3 million from $58.5 million a year earlier, driven by higher selling, general and administrative expenses and increased amortization.



As a result, operating income declined significantly to $42.8 million from $69.7 million, with operating margin contracting to about 30% from roughly 42% in the prior-year period.

OLED Profitability Impacted by Non-Operating Items

Net income fell to $35.9 million from $64.4 million in the prior-year quarter. The decline reflects lower operating income and unfavorable non-operating items.



The company reported non-operating losses driven by foreign exchange impacts and investment-related losses, including currency fluctuations tied to the Korean won and equity investment write-downs.



The effective tax rate for the quarter was approximately 20.7%, slightly higher than 19.6% in the prior-year period.

Universal Display Cash Flow and Capital Allocation

Universal Display generated a strong operating cash flow of $108.9 million during the quarter, up significantly from $30.6 million in the prior-year period.



The company ended the quarter with $159.4 million in cash and cash equivalents and substantial investment holdings, supporting its liquidity position.



During the quarter, OLED repurchased approximately 632,673 shares for $66.4 million and completed its prior $100 million buyback authorization. It also declared a quarterly dividend of 50 cents per share and authorized a new $400 million share repurchase program, reflecting continued capital return priorities.

OLED Outlook Reflects Near-Term Uncertainty

Management highlighted a more challenging near-term demand environment, citing macroeconomic pressures, higher component costs and supply constraints affecting visibility across the consumer electronics value chain.



Given these conditions, the company lowered its full-year 2026 revenue guidance to a range of $630 million to $670 million from the prior $650 million to $700 million outlook.



Despite near-term headwinds, OLED expects sequential improvement in the second quarter and a stronger second half of the year, supported by normalization in customer mix and ongoing OLED adoption across end markets.

OLED’s Zacks Rank

Universal Display currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Upcoming Releases

Arista Networks Inc. ANET is scheduled to release first-quarter 2026 earnings on May 5. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 81 cents per share, suggesting growth of 24.6% from the year-ago reported figure.



Arista has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 17.9%. Arista delivered an average earnings surprise of 9% in the last four reported quarters.



Akamai Technologies, Inc. AKAM is slated to release first-quarter 2026 earnings on May 7. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.61 per share, indicating a 5.3% decline from the year-ago reported figure.



Akamai has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 7%. Akamai delivered an average earnings surprise of 9.4% in the last four reported quarters.



Pinterest, Inc. PINS is set to release first-quarter 2026 earnings on May 4. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 22 cents per share, implying a fall of 4.3% from the year-ago reported figure.



Pinterest has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 24.5%. Pinterest delivered an average negative earnings surprise of 3.6% in the last four reported quarters.

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