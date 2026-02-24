Universal Display (OLED) Reliance on International Sales: What Investors Need to Know

Have you looked into how Universal Display Corp. (OLED) performed internationally during the quarter ending December 2025? Considering the widespread global presence of this organic light-emitting diode technology company, examining the trends in international revenues is essential for assessing its financial resilience and prospects for growth.

The global economy today is deeply interlinked, making a company's engagement with international markets a critical factor in determining its financial success and growth path. It has become essential for investors to comprehend how much a company relies on these foreign markets, as this understanding reveals the firm's potential for consistent earnings, its capacity to harness different economic cycles, and its overall growth prospects.

Being present in foreign markets serves as protection against local economic declines and helps benefit from more rapidly expanding economies. Yet, such expansion also introduces challenges related to currency fluctuations, geopolitical uncertainties and varied market behaviors.

Our review of OLED's last quarterly performance uncovered some notable trends in the revenue contributions from its international markets, which are commonly analyzed and tracked by Wall Street experts.

The company's total revenue for the quarter stood at $172.93 million, increasing 6.6% year over year. Now, let's delve into OLED's international revenue breakdown to gain insights into the significance of its operations beyond home turf.

Decoding OLED's International Revenue Trends

Of the total revenue, $106.58 million came from South Korea during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 61.6%. This represented a surprise of +5.04% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $101.46 million to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $103.07 million, or 73.8%, and $92.13 million, or 56.8%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

China accounted for 34.1% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $59.04 million. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of -6.8%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $63.34 million. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, China contributed $32.16 million (23%) and $65.37 million (40.3%) to the total revenue, respectively.

During the quarter, Japan contributed $0.32 million in revenue, making up 0.2% of the total revenue. When compared to the consensus estimate of $0.87 million, this meant a surprise of -63.1%. Looking back, Japan contributed $0.38 million, or 0.3%, in the previous quarter, and $0.6 million, or 0.4%, in the same quarter of the previous year.

International Revenue Predictions

It is projected by analysts on Wall Street that Universal Display will post revenues of $159.07 million for the ongoing fiscal quarter, a decline of 4.3% from the year-ago quarter. The expected contributions from South Korea, China and Japan to this revenue are 63.5%, 36.2%, and 0.6%, translating into $101.07 million, $57.56 million, and $0.98 million, respectively.

For the full year, a total revenue of $675.45 million is expected for the company, reflecting an increase of 3.8% from the year before. The revenues from South Korea, China and Japan are expected to make up 65.5%, 35.2%, and 0.6% of this total, corresponding to $442.14 million, $237.75 million, and $3.7 million, respectively.

Key Takeaways

Universal Display's leaning on foreign markets for its revenue stream presents a mix of chances and challenges. Therefore, a vigilant watch on its international revenue movements can greatly aid in projecting the company's future direction.

In a world where international interdependencies and geopolitical conflicts are ever-increasing, Wall Street analysts closely monitor these trends for companies having international presence to adjust their earnings forecasts. Of course, there are several other factors, including a company's standing within its home borders, that influence analysts' earnings forecasts.

Emphasizing a company's shifting earnings prospects is a key aspect of our approach at Zacks, especially since research has proven its substantial influence on a stock's price in the short run. This correlation is positively aligned, meaning that improved earnings projections tend to boost the stock's price.

With an impressive externally audited track record, our proprietary stock rating tool - the Zacks Rank - harnesses the power of earnings estimate revisions and serves as an effective indicator of a stock's near-term price performance.

Universal Display currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

A Look at Universal Display Corp.'s Recent Stock Price Performance

Over the preceding four weeks, the stock's value has diminished by 13.2%, against a downturn of 1% in the Zacks S&P 500 composite. In parallel, the Zacks Computer and Technology sector, which counts Universal Display among its entities, has depreciated by 3.2%. Over the past three months, the company's shares have seen a decline of 13.7% versus the S&P 500's 3.9% increase. The sector overall has witnessed an increase of 1.8% over the same period.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Universal Display Corporation (OLED) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.