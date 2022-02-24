Universal Display (OLED) Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenues Up Y/Y

Universal Display Corporation OLED reported fourth-quarter 2021 earnings of 96 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.1% but decreased 15% year over year.



Fourth-quarter total revenues grew 3.3% year over year to $146.2 million, driven by solid demand for organic light-emitting diode (OLED) products. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.4%. In 2021, revenues increased 29.1% year over year to $553.5 million.

Universal Display Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Universal Display Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Universal Display Corporation Quote

Quarterly Segment Details

Material sales (58.6% of total revenues) surged 37.1% year over year to $85.8 million. Royalty and license fees (38.3%) were down 43.5% to $56 million. Contract research services (3.1%) were $4.5 million, up 13.3%.



Gross profit was $114 million, down from $114.5 million in the year-ago quarter. Operating expenses of $57.5 million climbed 18%. Universal Display reported operating income of $56.5 million, down 14.1%.

Liquidity

In 2021, the company generated $191.1 million of cash from operating activities compared with $148.8 million in 2020. As of Dec 31, 2021, it had cash and cash equivalents of $312 million and $120.9 million of current deferred revenues.

Guidance

For 2022, Universal Display expects revenues between $625 million and $650 million.

