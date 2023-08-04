Universal Display (OLED) Q2 Earnings Beat on Higher Revenues

Universal Display Corporation OLED reported impressive second-quarter 2023 results, with the bottom and the top line beating the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate.



The company reported higher revenues year over year, backed by higher green emitter sales and greater royalty and license fees. Strong emphasis on research and development to accelerate innovation, enhance capacity, and development of cutting-edge OLED applications boosted the top line during the quarter.

Net Income

Net income in the second quarter was $49.7 million or $1.04 per share compared with $41.5 million or 87 cents per share in the prior-year quarter. The bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 29 cents. Top-line growth and higher interest income supported the bottom line during the quarter.

Revenues

Net sales rose to $146.6 million from the year-ago quarter’s tally of $136.6 million. Growing adoption of OLED solutions and higher royalty and license fees supported the top line. The figure surpassed the consensus estimate of $125 million.



Net sales from the material sales vertical totaled $77.1 million, up from $71.9 million in the year-earlier quarter. The improvement was backed by higher sales of emitter material. Net sales beat our estimate of $64.4 million. Green emitter sales increased to $58 million from $54 million in the year-ago quarter. Sales of red emitter remained relatively flat year over year.



Royalty and license fees generated revenues of $64.4 million compared with $60.3 million in the prior-year quarter, driven by higher sales volume. The top line surpassed our estimate of $53.4 million.



The contract research services contributed $5.1 million in revenues, up from $4.4 million in the prior-year quarter. Revenues from this segment surpassed our estimate of $4 million.

Other Details

Gross profit in the second quarter was $114.4 million compared with $109.3 million in the prior-year period, with respective margins of 78% and 80%. The 2% year-over-year decline was induced by the $3.9 million expenditure for Shannon in the second quarter. Operating income improved to $58.6 million from $53.3 million in the year-earlier quarter.

Cash Flow & Liquidity

Universal Display generated $57.4 million from operating activities in the first six months compared with $86.1 million in the prior-year period. As of Jun 30, 2023, the company had $93.5 million in cash and cash equivalents and $60.7 million in retirement plan benefit liability.

Outlook

For 2023, management raised the lower range of its revenue guidance to $560-600 million from the previously estimated range of $550-$600 million. The company will continue to invest in developing next-generation OLED solutions to drive more customer value and lay the foundation to capitalize on the long-term growth potential. It is expecting to commercially launch a full suite of red, green and blue phosphorescent emissive materials in 2024.



Management anticipates that OLED adoption will gain momentum in 2024 and the introduction of power-efficient, high-performance, affordable emissive materials will open up a lot of opportunities for various OLED applications. Foldable smartphones and electronic devices are attracting consumer interest. This is another area that the company believes holds lots of possibilities for OLED applications.

