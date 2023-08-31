Universal Display (OLED) Price Target Increased by 8.65% to 179.35

The average one-year price target for Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) has been revised to 179.35 / share. This is an increase of 8.65% from the prior estimate of 165.07 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 151.50 to a high of 205.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.31% from the latest reported closing price of 161.12 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 832 funds or institutions reporting positions in Universal Display. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 1.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OLED is 0.23%, a decrease of 19.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.22% to 42,964K shares. The put/call ratio of OLED is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Primecap Management holds 2,046K shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,079K shares, representing a decrease of 1.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OLED by 12.39% over the last quarter.

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 1,925K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 1,435K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,341K shares, representing an increase of 6.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OLED by 5.20% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,408K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,315K shares, representing an increase of 6.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OLED by 8.24% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,321K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,341K shares, representing a decrease of 1.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OLED by 12.31% over the last quarter.

Universal Display Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Universal Display Corporation is a leader in the research, development and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display, solid-state lighting applications with subsidiaries and offices around the world. Founded in 1994, the Company currently owns, exclusively licenses or has the sole right to sublicense more than 5,000 patents issued and pending worldwide. Universal Display licenses its proprietary technologies, including its breakthrough high-efficiency UniversalPHOLED® phosphorescent OLED technology that can enable the development of energy-efficient and eco-friendly displays and solid-state lighting. The Company also develops and offers high-quality, state-of-the-art UniversalPHOLED materials that are recognized as key ingredients in the fabrication of OLEDs with peak performance. In addition, Universal Display delivers innovative and customized solutions to its clients and partners through technology transfer, collaborative technology development and on-site training.

