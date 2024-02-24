Universal Display (OLED) Price Target Increased by 7.04% to 206.95

The average one-year price target for Universal Display (NasdaqGS:OLED) has been revised to 206.95 / share. This is an increase of 7.04% from the prior estimate of 193.34 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 171.70 to a high of 262.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 20.39% from the latest reported closing price of 171.89 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 932 funds or institutions reporting positions in Universal Display. This is an increase of 73 owner(s) or 8.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OLED is 0.27%, an increase of 4.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.82% to 44,493K shares. The put/call ratio of OLED is 0.84, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Primecap Management holds 1,912K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,017K shares, representing a decrease of 5.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OLED by 8.35% over the last quarter.

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 1,476K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,573K shares, representing a decrease of 6.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OLED by 85.74% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,409K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,408K shares, representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OLED by 13.12% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,361K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,321K shares, representing an increase of 2.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OLED by 10.01% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,243K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 961K shares, representing an increase of 22.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OLED by 84.71% over the last quarter.

Universal Display Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Universal Display Corporation is a leader in the research, development and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display, solid-state lighting applications with subsidiaries and offices around the world. Founded in 1994, the Company currently owns, exclusively licenses or has the sole right to sublicense more than 5,000 patents issued and pending worldwide. Universal Display licenses its proprietary technologies, including its breakthrough high-efficiency UniversalPHOLED® phosphorescent OLED technology that can enable the development of energy-efficient and eco-friendly displays and solid-state lighting. The Company also develops and offers high-quality, state-of-the-art UniversalPHOLED materials that are recognized as key ingredients in the fabrication of OLEDs with peak performance. In addition, Universal Display delivers innovative and customized solutions to its clients and partners through technology transfer, collaborative technology development and on-site training.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.