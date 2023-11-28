Universal Display (OLED) Inks Long-Term Supply Deal With BOE

Universal Display Corporation OLED recently inked a long-term agreement with BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd. to supply OLED materials and related technology for use in the China-based firm. The deal for an undisclosed amount will strengthen the longstanding business relationship and will likely foster the wide proliferation of OLEDs across the global consumer electronics landscape.



In particular, Universal Display will supply its proprietary UniversalPHOLED phosphorescent OLED materials to BOE. The company’s UniversalPHOLED phosphorescent OLED technology produces OLEDs that are four times more efficient than fluorescent OLEDs and significantly more efficient than current LCDs. This provides Universal Display with a competitive advantage over other OLED makers.



Universal Display’s dominance in OLED technology is primarily driven by its strong portfolio of around 5,500 patents worldwide. Moreover, collaborations with leading centers of excellence like Princeton University, the University of Southern California, the University of Michigan and PPG Industries will continue to strengthen its patent portfolio in the long haul. The development of a blue phosphorescent emissive system is progressing steadily. Management expects the introduction of the entire series of red, green and blue phosphorescent emissive materials to open up several possibilities in a variety of OLED applications.



Strong end-market demand also presents a significant growth opportunity for Universal Display over the long term. OLED is suitable for commercial usage in a number of industries, including smartphones, television, virtual reality devices and automotive markets. The increasing proliferation of smartphones, wearables and tablets is driving the adoption of small-area OLEDs. Large-area OLED displays are increasingly used in televisions.



Further, unlike LEDs, OLEDs can be viewed directly and doesn’t need diffusers. It is also expected to be cost-effective when manufactured in high volumes, which makes it suitable for commercial application in the solid-state lighting market. The long-term supply and license agreement with the China-based electronic components producer, which is one of the world's largest manufacturers of LCDs, OLEDs and flexible displays, will likely generate incremental revenues for Universal Display.



The stock has gained 56.2% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 0.7%.



Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Universal Display currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



