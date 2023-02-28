Universal Display (OLED) Hikes Quarterly Dividend Payout

Universal Display Corporation OLED recently hiked its quarterly dividend payout by about 16.7% to 35 cents per share or $1.40 on an annualized basis. The news seemed to have struck the right chords with investors as the firm’s share price gained post its release.



Based on the closing price of $136.01 on Feb 27, 2023, the proposed dividend affirms a modest yield of 1.03%. A steady dividend payout is part of Universal Display’s long-term strategy to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders. Additionally, healthy dividend increases at periodic intervals have been one of its key strengths.



In concurrence with the dividend hike, Universal Display reported solid fourth-quarter 2022 results, with the bottom and the top lines beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Despite macroeconomic headwinds, the company's ongoing innovation efforts, investments in infrastructure development and capacity expansion resulted in top-line growth year over year.



Net income during the reported quarter was $65.1 million or $1.36 per share compared with $45.9 million or 96 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. The bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 43 cents. Lower operating expenses and top-line expansion led to growth in net income year over year.



Revenues were $169 million, up 16% from $146.2 million in the year-ago quarter. The figure surpassed the consensus estimate of $150 million. Backed by the company’s robust patent portfolio and strong demand for AR/VR display applications, the renewal of license agreements on a long-term basis boosted OLED’s fourth-quarter revenues.



We believe strong end-market demand presents a significant growth opportunity for Universal Display over the long term. OLED is suitable for commercial usage in a number of industries, including smartphones, television, virtual reality devices and automotive markets. The increasing proliferation of smartphones, wearables and tablets is driving the adoption of small-area OLEDs. Large-area OLED displays are increasingly used in televisions. Further, unlike LEDs, OLEDs can be viewed directly and don’t need diffusers. It is also expected to be cost-effective when manufactured in high volumes, which makes it suitable for commercial application in the solid-state lighting market.



Universal Display’s dominance in OLED technology is primarily driven by its strong portfolio of 5,000 patents worldwide. The strong patent portfolio also helps it to earn significant licensing revenues. The company’s UniversalPHOLED phosphorescent OLED technology produces OLEDs that are four times more efficient than fluorescent OLEDs and significantly more efficient than current LCDs. This provides Universal Display with a competitive advantage over other OLED makers.



All these positives and sound financial management probably led to the quarterly dividend hike.



Universal Display currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Key Picks

Arista Networks, Inc. ANET, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), is likely to benefit from the strong momentum and diversification across its top verticals and product lines. The company has a software-driven, data-centric approach to help customers build their cloud architecture and enhance their cloud experience. Arista has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 17.5% and delivered an earnings surprise of 12.7%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



It holds a leadership position in 100-gigabit Ethernet switching share in port for the high-speed datacenter segment. Arista is increasingly gaining market traction in 200- and 400-gig high-performance switching products and remains well-positioned for healthy growth in data-driven cloud networking business with proactive platforms and predictive operations.



Juniper Networks, Inc. JNPR carries a Zacks Rank #2. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 7% and delivered an earnings surprise of 1.6%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Juniper is leveraging the 400-gig cycle to capture hyperscale switching opportunities inside the data center. The company is set to capitalize on the increasing demand for data center virtualization, cloud computing and mobile traffic packet/optical convergence.



Viavi Solutions Inc. VIAV, carrying a Zacks Rank #2, is another key pick. Headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ, Viavi is a leading provider of network test, monitoring and service enablement solutions to diverse sectors across the globe. The product portfolio of the company offers end-to-end network visibility and analytics that help build, test, certify, maintain, and optimize complex physical and virtual networks.



Viavi also offers high-performance thin film optical coatings for light-management solutions used in anti-counterfeiting, 3D sensing, electronics, automotive, defense and instrumentation markets. It delivered an earnings surprise of 9.1%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Universal Display Corporation (OLED) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.