Universal Display (OLED) Beats Q4 Revenue & Earnings Estimates

Universal Display Corporation OLED reported solid fourth-quarter 2022 results, with the bottom and the top line beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Despite macroeconomic headwinds, the company's ongoing innovation efforts, investments in infrastructure development and capacity expansion have resulted in top-line growth year over year.

Net Income

Net income during the reported quarter was $65.1 million or $1.36 per share compared with $45.9 million or 96 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. The bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 43 cents. Lower operating expenses and top-line expansion led to growth in net income year over year.



For 2022, net income stood at $210.1 million or $4.40 per share compared with respective figures of $184.2 million or $3.87 per share in 2021.

Revenues

Revenues rose to $169 million, up 16% from $146.2 million in the year-ago quarter. The figure surpassed the consensus estimate of $150 million. Backed by the company’s robust patent portfolio and strong demand for AR/VR display applications, the renewal of license agreements on a long-term basis boosted OLED’s fourth-quarter revenues.



Backed by greater unit volume, revenues from the material sales segment aggregated $88.3 million compared with $85.8 million in the prior-year quarter. The royalty and license fees generated revenues of $75.6 million compared with $56 million in the prior-year quarter, led by higher volume and cumulative catch-up adjustment. The contract research services generated revenues of $5.1 million, up from $4.5 million in the prior-year quarter.



In 2022, total revenues stood at $616.6 million compared with $553.5 million in 2021.

Other Details

Gross profit in the fourth quarter was $138.9 million compared with $114 million in the prior-year period. Operating expenses decreased to $55.9 million from $57.5 million in the year-ago quarter. Operating income was $83.1 million compared with $56.5 million in the prior-year quarter, with an operating margin of 49% and 39%, respectively. Top-line growth and lower selling, general and administrative expenditures led to higher operating income year over year.

Cash Flow & Liquidity

In 2022, Universal Display generated $126.8 million from operating activities compared with $191.1 million in the prior-year period. As of Dec 31, 2022, the company had $93.4 million in cash and cash equivalents and $59.8 in retirement plan benefit liability compared with respective tallies of $312 million and $66.8 million in the prior-year period.

Outlook

For 2023, management estimates revenues to be in the range of $550-$600 million. OLED remains cautious as it anticipates that macroeconomic weakness in the global economy is likely to persist and that a variety of factors could impact the outcomes. The gross margin is expected to be in the band of 77-78%. Operating expenditures are expected to increase by 5% to 10% year over year and operating margins are estimated to be between 35-40%.

