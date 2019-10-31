Universal Display (OLED) Beats on Q3 Earnings & Revenues
Universal Display Corporation OLED reported third-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings of 78 cents per share surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 36.8%. The figure improved 62.5% year over year.
Revenues increased 257% to $97.5 million and outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $85 million.
Raised Revenue Guidance Holds Promise
Universal Display updated guidance for fiscal 2019. The company now anticipates revenues between $400 million and $410 million, under ASC 606 (previously $370 million and $390 million).
Under ASC 605, the company anticipates revenues to be in the range of $435 million to $440 million (previously $425 million to $435 million).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $381.11 million.
Following the promising guidance, shares of Universal Display are up 14.3% in the pre-market. Notably, the company’s stock has returned 86% year to date, significantly outperforming the industry's growth of 26%.
Segment Details
Material sales (53.2% of total revenues) inched up 1.2% from the year-ago quarter to $51.8 million. Green emitters sales (including yellow-green emitters) were $40.2 million, up 10.4% year over year. Red emitter sales were $11.4 million, down 21.9% year over year.
Royalty and license fees (44.1% of total revenues) increased 84.4% year over year to approximately $43 million.
Adesis revenues came in at $2.7 million compared with $3 million reported in the year-ago quarter.
Contract research services revenues came in at $2.7 million, representing the remaining 2.7% of total revenues. The figure declined 10.7% year over year.
Operating Details
Gross margin during the quarter under review came in at 82.3%, expanding 310 bps from the year-ago quarter. Material gross margin contracted 250 bps year over year to 70.6%.
Operating expense during the reported quarter came in at $39.4 million, up 11.3% year over year. As a percentage of revenues, the figure came in at 40.4%, contracting from the year-ago figure of 57.6%.
Consequently, operating margin of 41.9% expanded 830 bps on a year-over-year basis.
Universal Display Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Universal Display Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Universal Display Corporation Quote
Balance Sheet & Cash Flow
As on Sep 30, 2019, Universal Display had cash and cash equivalents (including short-term investments) of $597.1 million compared with $552.7 million at the end of previous quarter.
The company generated $137.7 million as cash from operating activities for the nine months ended Sep 30, 2019.
The company recently approved a quarterly cash dividend payment of 10 cents per share to be paid on Dec 31, 2019 to shareholders as on Dec 13, 2019.
