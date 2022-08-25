Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) stock falls 6.2% in past week as one-year earnings and shareholder returns continue downward trend

Investors can approximate the average market return by buying an index fund. When you buy individual stocks, you can make higher profits, but you also face the risk of under-performance. Investors in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) have tasted that bitter downside in the last year, as the share price dropped 44%. That contrasts poorly with the market decline of 13%. Even if you look out three years, the returns are still disappointing, with the share price down44% in that time.

If the past week is anything to go by, investor sentiment for Universal Display isn't positive, so let's see if there's a mismatch between fundamentals and the share price.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Unhappily, Universal Display had to report a 1.8% decline in EPS over the last year. The share price decline of 44% is actually more than the EPS drop. Unsurprisingly, given the lack of EPS growth, the market seems to be more cautious about the stock.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image). NasdaqGS:OLED Earnings Per Share Growth August 25th 2022

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 13% in the twelve months, Universal Display shareholders did even worse, losing 44% (even including dividends). However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 1.0% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Universal Display that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

