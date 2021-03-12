Universal Display Corporation (OLED) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 15, 2021

Universal Display Corporation (OLED) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased OLED prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 33.33% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of OLED was $221.91, representing a -15.55% decrease from the 52 week high of $262.77 and a 111.12% increase over the 52 week low of $105.11.

OLED is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ABB Ltd (ABB) and Amphenol Corporation (APH). OLED's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.8. Zacks Investment Research reports OLED's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 37.62%, compared to an industry average of 26.8%.

Interested in gaining exposure to OLED through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have OLED as a top-10 holding:

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (QCLN)

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is QCLN with an increase of 44.81% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of OLED at 3.43%.

